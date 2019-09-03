Savannah Emergency Operations Center will keep vital services running

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Emergency Operations Center in Savannah is built to withstand effects from a Category 5 hurricane, so all critical staff inside will remain safe and able to keep vital services up and running or react to any problems that may arise.
If residents who stayed behind see any issues that need to be addressed, such as street flooding or downed trees on city property, they can call the EOC.
Savannah leaders were joined by others from several Chatham County cities as well as county emergency management officials at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. As of about 1 p.m., 367 people had been evacuated who went to the Civic Center for a ride out of town. That’s about half the number CEMA expects to evacuate before 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the evacuation area shuts down.
During the briefing, Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott warned anyone who stayed behind and is in a mandatory evacuation zone.
“I would say to folks out there though, if your streets, homes flooded during Matthew, you pretty much can expect them to flood during Dorian,” Scott said.
In addition to Savannah putting a curfew in effect starting at 9 Tuesday night, Thunderbolt and Richmond Hill have enforced one as well. You can find more information here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.