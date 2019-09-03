Tuesday: Onshore flow, Scattered Showers, Ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are In the 70s this morning. The forecast remains partly, to mostly, cloudy with temperatures warming into the 80s this morning.
Isolated, to scattered, showers are likely today. Rain may be briefly heavy at times.
Local weather conditions are forecast to worsen Wednesday afternoon and evening as Dorian makes its closest pass to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Tropical storm conditions are likely along the coast Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, with much improved conditions further inland.
The weather rapidly improves Thursday into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
