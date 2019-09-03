Wanted aggravated assault suspect arrested in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested as a result of increased patrols in the City of Port Wentworth ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Port Wentworth Police increased patrols on Monday to ensure the safety of people and property. During these patrols, an officer stopped a Hyundai Sonata that came back with an expired tag. Police say information also showed that the owner was wanted for aggravated assault.
Raphael Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers found drugs and two firearms. Smith was also charged with possession of marijuana, marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police are working to ensure the safety of the public and say this behavior will not be tolerated.
