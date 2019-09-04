Additional Shelters in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry those needing a place to stay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Bethel AMEC Good Samaritan Shelter, 233 Gause Street, Hinesville, Ga. Wednesday, Sept 4, 9 a.m. to Thursday, Sept 5, 7 p.m.
Restoration Worship Center, 1040 SE Broad Street, Metter, Ga. Tuesday September 3, 7 a.m. until the storm is over and all is clear.
Ridgeland High School, 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, S.C. Pet-friendly, however, pet owners must bring their own cage, leash and pet food.
Look here for a list of Red Cross Shelters in Georgia
Look here for a list of additional shelters in South Carolina
Look here for a list of shelters for Effingham County residents only.
