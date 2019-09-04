Beaufort County officials say now is the time to shelter in place, stay off roads

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County officials are advising residents to shelter in place and to not drive.
Tropical storm force wind gusts between 40-45 miles-per-hour have been reported in northern and southern Beaufort County. Bridges and causeways are no longer safe to drive onto and over. Officials say those who not evacuate need to stay indoors and avoid driving, as conditions are expected to further deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday.
As of 2 p.m., Dorian was located 115 miles east of Jacksonville and 180 miles south of Charleston, moving north-northwest at 9 mph.
Beaufort County’s curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. Thursday. A curfew will also be in effect Thursday night from 10 p.m. to Friday morning at 6 a.m.
