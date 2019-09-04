Bulloch County officials preparing for downed trees, power outages

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian could bring wind and rain to inland counties as well as to those on the coast, and officials are urging people to be prepared.
Evacuees continue to head west on I-16 to get away from the coast. They weren’t arguing with the evacuation order. Tony Behrens of Riceboro tells us it didn’t take any convincing.
“None. We were immediately ready, ready to go,” he said.
At Bulloch County’s Emergency Operations Center, officials monitored what Dorian had already done in Florida, and waited for it to slowly make its way north.
“We’ve been talking about this for seven days, so we’re prepared for Dorian, and if you’re not prepared, that’s unfortunate because this storm has given us plenty of time,” said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety Director.
One severe downpour hit early afternoon. They expect rain and winds to bring down some trees and leave some people without power.
“We’re preparing for that,” Wynn said. “We’re telling people to get themselves some supplies for at least a couple days in case they’ve got to be without power.”
Mid-day, the state began reopening eastbound lanes, but that was more to get emergency crews in after the storm than it was to allow evacuees to return. For locals, it’s time to stay home and wait for it to pass.
“I’m ready for it to be over,” said Statesboro resident, Robin Tillman.
