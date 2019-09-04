Chatham County not scheduled to disrupt water services due to Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many people have called the WTOC newsroom to ask if the water department plans to turn off water services due to Hurricane Dorian.
There are currently no plans in place to stop water services. Chatham County residents should expect to have normal use of their water. If you have a private water service, you will need to contact the provider for more information.
