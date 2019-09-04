City of Richmond Hill enforces curfew for residents staying through storm

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Some cities in the Coastal Empire have issued a curfew for Tuesday night into Wednesday for those who decided to stay and stick out the storm.
The main goal is to keep everyone off the roads. If you are heading to work, make sure to keep a photo work identification or documentation ready for if you get pulled over.
Right now, Savannah, Richmond Hill, Thunderbolt, and Glynn County have curfews in effect.
Despite mandatory evacuations, many residents have decided to ride out the storm at home. Tuesday night, families in Savannah and surrounding counties made their last minute stock ups.
“On a regular night, we all get together and have dinner, so I guess that’s probably what we are going to do tonight. We have a whole bunch of food packed in both of the cars. We got snacks and stuff," said Richmond Hill resident, Soila Luna.
In Richmond Hill, residents filled up their tanks before 9 p.m. That’s when the city started their curfew. Many businesses are closing their doors until Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. - when the curfew is lifted.
“We are trying to make sure that people are compliant with the governor’s evacuation, and we’ve doubled our patrols, put them out on the streets to make sure residents see them," said Mayor Russ Carpenter, City of Richmond Hill.
Richmond Hill is falling in line with Savannah Police, who also started curfews Tuesday night. The Richmond Hill police chief says they are trying to protect citizens and first responders.
“Primarily, what we want to do is free up our emergency resources, so if someone has a real life-threatening scenario or a life-threatening emergency, people are free to respond to that," said Chief Mitch Shores, Richmond Hill PD.
Some residents didn’t evacuate because they are critical workforce. Representative Ron Stephens says having these crews stay during evacuations is important.
“Like people going back and forth from the hospital, those are things we are going to have to have; work through a whole lot of this stuff, but the thugs on the street, you are going to be visiting the jail," Rep. Stephens said.
“Not necessarily looking to cite anybody even though that is legally an option, but we want people to stay home. We want people to be safe."
Police officers are out, but firefighters in Richmond Hill are prepping, too. They’ve been cutting down rotted trees since last week and getting things in order for the impacts we could see on Wednesday.
