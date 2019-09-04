Emergency officials caution travel on some Lowcountry bridges may not be possible on Wed.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials are cautioning motorists that traveling on some Lowcountry bridges many not be possible due to storm winds on Wednesday.
Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say that beginning Wednesday afternoon, travel may not be possible on the following high level, coastal bridges due to safety concerns brought on by expected tropical storm force winds:
- McTeer Bridge (US 21 ALT) in Beaufort County
- Don Holt Bridge over the Cooper River (I-526) in Berkeley County
- Stono River Bridge (SC 700) in Charleston County
- Ravenel Bridge & Ramps (US 17) in Charleston County
- Wando River Bridge (I-526) in Charleston County
- Wando Bridge (SC 41) in Charleston County
- Isle of Palms Connector (SC 517) in Charleston County
- Bridge over the Sam Pit River (US 17) in Georgetown County
- Bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway at Socastee (US 17) in Horry County
- Little River Bridge (US 17) in Horry County
- Pee Dee River Bridge (US 701) in Horry County
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.