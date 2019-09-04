Hurricane Dorian Impacting the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While, initially, calm this morning - weather conditions are forecast to go down-hill through the day The worst conditions are expected late this evening through early Thursday morning.
The first outer rain bands are impacting the lower Georgia coast this morning. Bands of rain, and gusty breezes, will increase in frequency and coverage through the day. However, it’ll be a slow process. In fact, not much rain may fall west of I-95 (at all) until late this evening and tonight.
There have been no significant forecast adjustments overnight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all coastal Georgia Counties, as well as Wayne, Brantley, Long, Effingham and Hampton Counties. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
Power outages, downed trees, and power line damage are all likely (mainly along the I-95 corridor and points toward the coast) tonight. Make sure that all your devices are charged and you are ready to still get news, weather information after the power goes out.
Best,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.