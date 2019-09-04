Residents riding out the storm in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian is getting closer to our area by the hour, but it’s still not interfering with peoples’ plans in Bryan County.
“It’s already high winds. I’m concerned about that,” said Eddie Piver, who owns a tree service. “I’m concerned about the rain and the water, but we’re here to help, so we’re here for the duration. I’m just hoping it doesn’t get too bad that we don’t work, but we’ll see.”
“I stopped by to get gas. I have to go do a wedding in Virginia, saw the storm, thought I was going to leave a little earlier, didn’t work out, so I waited a little bit after work last night. I decided to hit the road. Perfect timing,” said John Willever, from St. Pete.
Piver and Willever were both passing through Bryan County as Dorian inches closer to the coast. Piver says his company actually came up from Texas to help them prepare for the storm.
“We were called in yesterday. We actually stopped in Florida, couldn’t get a room, slept in our trucks, and then we headed out yesterday and came straight into Savannah. We were called in from some local people who use our service yearly about big pine trees being like rockets and missiles," Piver said.
He says it’s important for them to help people living in the area.
“It’s important to us that when people call that we come in and try to help them alleviate anything that might happen during the storm. Big pine trees can cause a lot of damage.”
For everything you need to know, visit WTOC’s Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.