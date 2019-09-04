Savannah Animal Care to remain open during Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian’s arrival has many worried about their furry, or not-so-furry friends.
Savannah Animal Care will remain open 24 hours a day, ready to help any pet as Hurricane Dorian affects the Coastal Empire.
We stress that it will not be safe to attempt to go to their offices once the storm arrives, but the vet service will be able to accept your pet and treat it.
The vet will post updates to their Facebook page if the poor weather knocks their phones out.
