Several Savannah businesses remain open ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some businesses in downtown Savannah have been closed all week leading up to Hurricane Dorian. However, some decided to stay open a little later, and customers are thankful.
Hurricane evacuations caused many businesses to close, but after a holiday weekend with low sales, some business owners decided to stay open right up until the storm.
“When I woke up this morning, it didn’t look like it was going to be bad until later this afternoon, so we figured to open this morning, and the employees that decided to stay in town needed to work,” said Kristen Russell, Owner, The Sentient Bean.
Russell says Dorian isn’t helping with sales.
“It definitely cut down on Labor Day Weekend sales, which normally would have been busier,” she said.
Russell says she’s been watching the forecast carefully, which is why she finally decided to close her doors Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“I made the decision this morning when it said the high winds would be picking up around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and I wanted to make sure my staff could get home.”
Russell wasn’t the only one keeping her business open. WTOC spotted several open businesses around downtown.
“We appreciate restaurants and stores staying open until the last hoorah,” said Lenny Williams.
Williams lives in Port Wentworth, but decided to stop by downtown Savannah to get some fresh air.
“Everything is closed, so I made the decision to come out and eat, to have a meal and get out of the house,” Williams said.
As Dorian continues to make its way up the coast, these business owners and customers agree that they’ll be home when the time comes.
“Sit on the balcony, appreciate our blessings, and see what God has in store for us.”
