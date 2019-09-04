Shelters open for residents in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Although Effingham County is not part of the mandatory evacuation, residents say they’re still well prepared.
“You never know about these storms. They have a mind of their own. Just be prepared and be and be vigilant,” said Michaela Henderson.
Henderson is just one of many people that decided to evacuate to Effingham County ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
“My daughter is here, and of course my grandson Harvey. We are from Glynn County. We evacuated on Monday. We got out early. We just felt like there was not a need to stay ‘just in case.” Of course, we do have family members we left behind,” Henderson said."
Henderson says even though Effingham County is not in a mandatory evacuation zone, they are still prepared for anything.
“We’ve been preparing since May, and the most necessary provisions we brought with us, and we still have power and water.”
Several shelters have opened up in the county for residents in the area as well.
“We want to do everything we can to help our community, especially in moments where things get a little more scary in life, and so we’ve been given the opportunity to be one of the local shelters if someone is worried about the storm, once the storm hits, and then you’re having maybe power outages, we’re here to help out in this situation," said Ken Morgan, Pastor of Springfield United Methodist Church.
All city and county offices are closed in Rincon and Springfield.
Effingham County EMA also says they have called in additional staff to assist as well.
