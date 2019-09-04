Tybee Island locals worried about flooding impacts from Dorian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island officials are still asking anyone left on the island to leave by Wednesday morning as Dorian impacts are expected to hit around noon.
At least one group of people on the island are expecting even more damage. Residents who live on Lewis Avenue tell WTOC it’s not the hurricane they’re worried about. It’s the water.
What were pretty, but windy conditions at the beach Tuesday on Tybee, are expected to be replaced by Dorian’s impact on Wednesday.
“What we’re expecting from this is the possibility of sustained tropical storm winds starting tomorrow. We’re also looking at a significant storm surge, possibly three-and-a-half feet," Mayor Jason Buelterman said.
That storm surge has some on the Island like June Saunders on Lewis Avenue, prepared for another round of damage. She’s just praying she doesn’t return home to the worst case scenario.
“I open that door and it’s full of water…nope," she said.
The flooding issues on this particular street have been well documented the last two major storms. The street is surrounded by water, and many of the homes are not raised.
After experiencing the flooding from Irma, June decided not to chance it this time around.
“We had four feet of water in Irma, and I’m only this tall. I would stay, but I have a little seven pound dog. She don’t stand a chance," she said.
She evacuated Tuesday. Many others on Lewis Avenue spent their day getting their belongings to high ground. Though it’s frustrating for those on this street, June says the last two storms have proven they’ll battle back from it together.
“Everybody’s family. Even if they’re not kin to you, because they’ve all been down here for so long. It’s true: Tybee takes care of it’s own. They really do.”
Mayor Buelterman is asking for people to evacuate the island by 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Highway 80 is expected to be underwater for high tide around noon.
Emergency services will also be postponed once those tropical storm winds arrive until they subside.
