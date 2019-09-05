Bulloch Co. emergency officials prepared for the worst, happy they didn’t see it

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s Emergency Operation Center planned for days for whatever surprises Hurricane Dorian might bring, but it’s what it didn’t bring that might have caught them off guard.
They anticipated moderate, maybe heavy winds and rain from Dorian once it came to Georgia, but early Thursday morning, the radar showed it would stay offshore enough to keep Bulloch and other inland counties out of its reach.
Emergency leaders say they'd rather be safe than sorry.
“All the local jurisdictions in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina got ready, and it appears South Carolina and North Carolina will get the brunt of this one. From what I’m hearing, a lot of Georgia was saved from major devastation,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.
Wynn says they must prepare for any and all possibilities, and with the threat of a next storm, they’ll do the same thing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.