City of Savannah services beginning to return to normal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Civic Center has been one of the bases of operation for the city during Hurricane Dorian, serving not only as a temporary home for first responders and city staff, but also those who didn’t evacuate and sought shelter.
Soon, it will be back to business here and with other city departments.
Savannah Police will resume normal operations starting Friday, and services like trash pickup will run normally starting next Monday.
Customers on a Monday or Tuesday pickup schedule should place refuse and recycling carts along with bagged overflow waste out for pickup on Friday, Sept. 6.
Customers on a Wednesday or Thursday pickup schedule should place the same items out on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Yard waste collection will resume Monday, Sept. 9.
Important items to note include:
- Leaves must be contained in brown paper lawn bags or reusable trash cans no larger than 32 gallons.
- City-issued refuse carts cannot be used.
- Limbs must be cut to not longer than four feet and neatly stacked.
- Larger limbs or haphazard piles will require special handling and delay collection.
- When it comes to debris, fortunately we aren’t hearing about as much as we could have.
“Savannah just kind of lucked out. We are experiencing a little wind today, but it feels nice out, and there’s a little debris, but it’s nothing like what we could have experienced,” City of Savannah Communications Director Nick Zoller said.
Even though certain offices shutdown over the past few days, 311 has been up and running, and continues to. If there are any issues to report to the city as you’re coming back, that service is available.
