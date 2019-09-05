Crews checking shipping channels before reopening Georgia ports

“What we are looking for in this context is really more, are there any obstructions in the channel? Did something fall into the waterway, the river? If the river is projected at a 42-foot depth, it may be blocking that, so we understand what type of ships we can bring in," said Norm Witt, USCG Commander, Captain of the Port. “It’s definitely something we want to get right the first time. Speed is important, but safety is absolutely critical.”