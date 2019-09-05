Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-5-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hurricane Dorian will continue to move away from the area today with improving weather conditions from south to north. High pressure builds in with very nice weather into the weekend.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in our South Carolina area through 5pm. Wind gusts to 40mph early then decreasing after sunset. Highs near 90.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with northwest winds 10-15mph, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers, highs near 90.
The tropics remain very active with two active tropical systems, Dorian and Gabrielle. There are 3 other areas in the Atlantic that are being monitored for possible development. Right now there is no immediate threat to our area.
