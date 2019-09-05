WATCH LIVE: McMaster lifts evacuation order for 3 SC counties

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lift mandatory evacuation orders for three South Carolina counties as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Mandatory evacuation orders for Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties are being lifted at that time, McMaster said.
County and local authorities will make decisions as to when residents can return. Likewise, school districts will have the authority to decide when to resume classes in those counties.
The remaining five counties remaining in the governor’s mandatory evacuation order, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry, remain under an evacuation order, McMaster said. Schools in those five counties will remain closed Friday, he said.
“The center is passing about 35 miles east of Bulls Bay, which is in northern Charleston County and the western side, which is where the strongest winds are located, is passing just about 10 to 15 miles off the coast, National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariello said.
At least two tornadoes have been confirmed from Hurricane Dorian, Quagliariello said. One was in Little River and the second was in North Myrtle Beach, he said, but it appeared the chance of tornadoes was ending as those bands lift north into North Carolina.
“Storm total rainfall is expected to reach seven to 15 inches, highest in Georgetown and Charleston Counties,” he said. “And this amount of rainfall could result in significant flash flooding.”
