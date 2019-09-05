Lowe’s ships nearly 5,000 truckloads of emergency supplies to the coast

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lowe’s Emergency Command Center is actively responding to the southeast coast as Hurricane Dorian makes its way north.
Lowe’s said its teams have shipped nearly 5,000 truckloads of emergency supplies to the region. It is shipping cleanup supplies, such as wheelbarrows, chainsaws and brooms. The company is also sending dozens of flood trucks to the Carolinas that will have products like dehumidifiers, tarps, wet-dry vacs, DampRid and insect repellent.
All Lowe’s stores are equipped with emergency backup generators and they will be able to quickly open when it’s safe after a storm or power outage.
Once the hurricane hits, Lowe’s associates voluntarily leave their storms and homes to serve on emergency response teams. More than 600 associates from across Lowe’s South and North divisions are set to deploy as early as this weekend to help those impacted by Dorian.
