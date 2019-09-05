Man escapes early-morning house fire in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An early-morning house fire is under investigation in the Lowcountry.
Burton Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on Bonaire Circle in the Shell Point area around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters and EMS were there within minutes and started attacking the flames shooting though the roof.
Burton Fire used foam along with traditional firefighting techniques to help suppress the fire, but the winds from Hurricane Dorian were too strong.
“This wind is fueling the fire. We’re estimating 20 mile per hour winds with some 30-40 mph gusts here,” said Chief Harry Roundtree.
Burton Fire was fully staffed because of the storm and says at least a dozen men and women fought the fire from the outside as well as from the inside.
The homeowner got out safely and EMS checked him out. He tells WTOC that he had to feel his way out of his home because the smoke was so thick.
No cause has been determined.
