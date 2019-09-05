Portions of Beaufort Co. will have a curfew Thursday night

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A curfew will be in effect Thursday night for some portions of Beaufort County, S.C.
The town of Hilton Head Island, the city of Beaufort and the town of Port Royal will have a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday and ending at 6 a.m. Friday.
The town of Bluffton will not have a curfew.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the curfew will “afford public utilities and medical facilities the time they need to address any issues with infrastructure.
Anyone out and about during the curfew could be stopped by police.
