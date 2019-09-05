Power outages reported across coastal Ga., S.C. as Hurricane Dorian arrives

September 5, 2019 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 4:55 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Power outages are being reported across coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry as Hurricane Dorian arrives off our coast.

The following outages have been reported (as of 9/5/2019 at 4 a.m.):

Georgia Power

Chatham County: 9,116

Effingham County: 22

Liberty County: 35

McIntosh County: 88

Glynn County: 210

Camden County: 19

Brantley County: 107

SCE&G

Beaufort County: 11,106

Jasper County: 64

Hampton County: 63

Colleton: 3,026

Palmetto Electric

Beaufort County: 5,864

Jasper County: 27

**We’ll continue to update this list at the top of every hour as power outages persist.

