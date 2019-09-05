Power outages reported across coastal Ga., S.C. as Hurricane Dorian arrives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Power outages are being reported across coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry as Hurricane Dorian arrives off our coast.
The following outages have been reported (as of 9/5/2019 at 4 a.m.):
Chatham County: 9,116
Effingham County: 22
Liberty County: 35
McIntosh County: 88
Glynn County: 210
Camden County: 19
Brantley County: 107
Beaufort County: 11,106
Jasper County: 64
Hampton County: 63
Colleton: 3,026
Beaufort County: 5,864
Jasper County: 27
**We’ll continue to update this list at the top of every hour as power outages persist.
