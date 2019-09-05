Savannah Police investigate W. 41st Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that critically injured a man.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of W. 41st Street and discovered a black male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives are currently on scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124.
