Savannah Police investigate W. 41st Street shooting
September 5, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 10:49 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that critically injured a man.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of W. 41st Street and discovered a black male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently on scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124.

