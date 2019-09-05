Thursday: Dorian Impacts Through Thursday Morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dorian is paralleling our coastline; producing gusty winds and heavy rain along the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire coastline.
Nasty weather conditions, and isolated severe weather, remain possible through the morning. Conditions improve from southwest, to northeast, as the center of Major Hurricane Dorian shifts away from our region.
Much-improved conditions filter in later today and Friday.
Best,
Cutter
