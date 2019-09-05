WTOC rides along with Chatham County Sheriff’s Office as they patrol during Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to wait to see the impacts in our area, WTOC crews rode along with Chatham County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening to see how they are keeping a watchful eye out.
Curfews are in place in coastal counties as first responders wait for Dorian’s impact. Sheriff John Wilcher says it helps everybody.
“It’s everyone around here, and the objective and the goal to it is to keep people safe and take care of people,” Sheriff Wilcher said.
Wilcher says Tuesday night alone, they made 23 arrests. Eight of those were felonies.
Dorian doesn’t stop the sheriff’s office. Deputies are gearing up to help out however they can.
“If you see someone in distress, you need to stop and help them,” Sheriff Wilcher said. “If you see someone who has a flat tire, you need to stop and help them and try to render aid to them. If you can’t help them, give them a ride. The surroundings are to make sure everything is done right.”
Usually, each shift has about 60 deputies patrolling the county. They’ve doubled that. Right now, the sheriff says they have about 125-130 officers on duty, like Cpl. Demetrius Jelks, who says they have to be ready for anything.
“People being trapped, people not leaving, trees maybe coming down, vehicles needing help, just a number of different things that could happen."
So far, the sheriff’s office says the call volume picked up Wednesday, but there wasn’t as much traffic on the roads. As Chatham County braces for impact, Cpl. Jelks hopes many have already left.
“Even though a lot of people have left, I still see a lot of people walking dogs and walking around, sitting in their garage, so hopefully everyone is gone."
