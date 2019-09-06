City of Savannah donates extra hurricane food to Feed the Hungry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah contracted a caterer to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to almost 800 first responders who stayed in the Hostess City during Hurricane Dorian.
Instead of letting the food go to waste, the city donated the meals to those in need Thursday night.
Savannah Feed the Hungry stepped up to the plate and quickly organized a team to serve meals at a free dinner in Garden City. The community was invited to join Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Garden City Mayor Don Bethune, and State Representative Carl Gilliard - who is the CEO of Feed the Hungry - for a hot meal.
“We truly are one community, and during times like this we all come together,” Rep. Gilliard said.
Oragnizers say they had a great turnout.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.