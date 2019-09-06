4 displaced after fire at apartment complex on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have been displaced after a fire at Arden Place Apartments on White Bluff Road, Thursday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. Savannah Fire Rescue responded to the kitchen fire that they say started with a pot on the stove and quickly spread. Crews prevented the blaze from extending to neighboring apartments.
Officials say the two residents of the apartment were displaced by smoke and fire damage. One of them was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation. Two other residents in the apartment below were displaced by water damage.
