Gov. McMaster lifts evacuation order for all SC counties effective immediately

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for all counties effective immediately.
Those counties include Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry.
The governor lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties Thursday.
McMaster also returned authority to local school districts concerning openings and closings.
State government offices in all counties will operate as normal Monday.
People returning to the coast are asked to be patient and expect long travel times as well as blocked roads.
Drivers are asked to be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.