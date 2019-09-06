Locals make last minute stops before curfew takes effect in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian has left the Lowcountry, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says officers and deputies are still pushing a tight curfew.
Residents think it’s the right thing to do.
“When you’ve had an entire town that’s been evacuated, then you have to make sure as law enforcement, have to make sure that you are protecting the property of the people who have trusted you to leave town,” said Port Royal resident, Steve Jones.
Thursday is the last scheduled night of curfews so far in Beaufort County. Many residents are making their way home from evacuating. However, some decided to stay and wait out the storm.
“We are running out of everything. It’s crazy. We didn’t really expect to be as busy as we are because so many people evacuated," said LaNetta Lewis, Manager, The Carolina Tavern.
Just before Port Royal Police started enforcing the curfew Thursday night, people ran into open stores to grab last minute snacks.
The curfew started at 10 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. Businesses are expected to close their doors early, too.
“We’ve been shutting early, with last calls early, trying to get everybody out in time so everybody can make curfew. We don’t want anyone to get in trouble," Lewis said.
More than 6,000 power outages remain in Beaufort County Thursday night.
The Beaufort County School District will welcome students back on Monday. School district officials say crews are cleaning school grounds and waiting for power to return.
“Glad it’s over. Get things back to normal and a lot of yard work to do now, but I’m very thankful that’s all we have to do is yard work," Jones said.
Law enforcement says you should only be out on the roads if you have a critical reason or you are returning to your home following the evacuation.
The Town of Bluffton is not included in the curfew.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the impacts of Dorian.
