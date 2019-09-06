Sunny but hot this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a lot of sunshine out there and it’ll last through most of the weekend. While the heat and humidity was manageable today, it’ll feel hotter Saturday and Sunday.
Hurricane Dorian continues to hug the Atlantic coast line after officially made landfall this morning at 8:35 over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with max sustained wind near 90 miles per hour. Dorian will maintain its Category One classification and could even reach Nova Scotia as a Cat 1 Saturday afternoon with max sustained wind near 80 miles per hour.
If you’re out and about or enjoying some Friday night football, temperatures will still be around 88° at sunset.
Daybreak Saturday lows will range from the upper 60s well inland to upper 70s at the beaches. Afternoon highs will reach and breach 95° away from the coast. The record temperature on Saturday, September 7 for Savannah is 99° set in 1939. I don’t think we’ll reach that; however, cities south of the Altamaha will be close to 100°
A dry cold front will push through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday, then become stationary near I-95 and I-16. There’s a slight chance for showers on Sunday.
Heading out on the water? West to northwest winds will gradually back to the south and southwest this afternoon. Seas will diminish to 1-3 feet throughout the weekend.
