Tracking the tropics: An update on what’s happening in the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are no current threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic:
1) Dorian officially made landfall this morning at 8:35 over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with max sustained wind near 90 miles per hour. Dorian will maintain its Category One classification and could even reach Nova Scotia as a Cat 1 Saturday afternoon with max sustained wind near 80 miles per hour.
2) Gabrielle is now a Tropical Storm with max sustained wind of 45 miles per hour. Gabrielle poses no threat to the United States but will eventually turn northeast and could bring wind and rain to Ireland and Scotland in about a week.
There are two tropical waves currently in the Atlantic:
3) The closest is a disorganized area of thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. This only has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.
4) The second tropical wave is just coming off the west coast of Africa. This storm has a much better chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone with a 70% chance over the next 5 days. This system is known as Invest 94L with a good chance of at least strengthening into a Tropical Depression.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.