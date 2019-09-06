Weekend forecast: Drier weather settles in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are mostly clear this morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies. Gorgeous weather continues throughout the day with temperatures in the lower 80s by the mid-morning and upper 80s by lunchtime.
Today will be a warmer day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly clear skies. If you have evening plans you don’t have to worry about rain! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff with a southwesterly breeze.
This weekend will be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s, but rain is not likely. With temperatures in the low to mid 70s at sunrise, the next few mornings will be nice to catch up on some yard work or storm cleanup.
A week front moves in at the end of the weekend, followed by highs in the lower 90s on Monday and upper 80s by Wednesday. Other than an isolated shower or two, we don’t have much rain in the forecast over the next week.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
