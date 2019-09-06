Weekend forecast: Hot and dry, mid 90s return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gorgeous weather continues throughout the day with temperatures in the lower 80s by the mid-morning and upper 80s by lunchtime. Today will be a warmer day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly clear skies. If you have evening plans you don’t have to worry about rain! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff with a southwesterly breeze.
This weekend will be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s, but rain is not likely. With temperatures in the low to mid 70s at sunrise, the next few mornings will be nice to catch up on some yard work or storm cleanup.
A week front moves in at the end of the weekend, followed by highs in the lower 90s on Monday and upper 80s by Wednesday. Other than an isolated shower or two, we don't have much rain in the forecast over the next week.
There are no current threats to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic.
Dorian officially made landfall this morning at 8:35 over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with max sustained wind near 90 miles per hour. Dorian will maintain its Category One classification and could even reach Nova Scotia as a Cat 1 Saturday afternoon with max sustained wind near 80 miles per hour.
Gabrielle is now a Tropical Storm with max sustained wind of 45 miles per hour. Gabrielle poses no threat to the United States but will eventually turn northeast and could bring wind and rain to Ireland and Scotland in about a week.
There are two tropical waves currently in the Atlantic. The closest is a disorganized area of thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. This only has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.
The second tropical wave is just coming off the west coast of Africa. This storm has a much better chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone with a 70% chance over the next 5 days. This system is known as Invest 94L with a good chance of at least strengthening into a Tropical Depression.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.