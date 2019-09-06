Weekend forecast: Hot and dry, mid 90s return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gorgeous weather continues throughout the day with temperatures in the lower 80s by the mid-morning and upper 80s by lunchtime. Today will be a warmer day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly clear skies. If you have evening plans you don’t have to worry about rain! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff with a southwesterly breeze.