Wreck shuts down southbound lanes of Ogeechee Rd. at Quacco Rd.

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police have closed the southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road at Quacco Road due to a motor-vehicle crash.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, the crash happened just before noon Friday. They say one vehicle flipped over, and one person was transported with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road will be completely closed while the crash is being cleared. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route during this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.