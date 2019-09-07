Near-record heat returns Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our weekend is a scorcher with temperatures in the mid 90s, feeling close to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. Clear skies continue into the evening, with temperatures falling into the upper 80s by sunset. It will be hot in Statesboro for the Georgia Southern game, stay hydrated! If you have evening plans, it will be warm, but the weather won’t stop you from getting where you are going!