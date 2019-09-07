Near-record heat returns Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our weekend is a scorcher with temperatures in the mid 90s, feeling close to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. Clear skies continue into the evening, with temperatures falling into the upper 80s by sunset. It will be hot in Statesboro for the Georgia Southern game, stay hydrated! If you have evening plans, it will be warm, but the weather won’t stop you from getting where you are going!
Tybee Island Tides: 1.22' 10:34PM | 6.57' 4:00AM | 1.03' 10:40AM
Temperatures only fall to the mid 70s for many of us overnight, with another warm day on top Sunday. “Feels like” temperatures will be as high as 105 degrees Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This weekend is an important reminder that it is still in fact summer, and we need to continue to take our hot weather precautions.
Fog is possible during the mornings to start out the work week with temperatures in the mid 70s heading out the door. Temperatures will slowly decline, with lower 90s Monday afternoon and highs near 90 on Tuesday. Rain activity is limited to isolated afternoon showers along the sea breeze.
A weak front approaches our area at the end of the week, combined with tropical moisture, our rain chances bump back up to the 30% to 40% range Friday and Saturday.
Tropics:
Dorian is now a “technically” a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moves into Nova Scotia, Canada with max sustained wind at 100 miles per hour, equivalent to wind in a Category 2 Hurricane. Dorian will continue heading northeast across eastern Canada this weekend.
Further out east in the Atlantic, there is a tropical wave referred to as Invest 94-L several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance has a 50% chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone over the next 5 days. We will monitor this tropical wave as it continues west across the Atlantic this coming week.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
