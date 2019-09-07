Savannah Harbor fully back open without restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Harbor is officially back open following Hurricane Dorian.
The Army Corps of Engineers checked the very bottom of the Savannah River for any pile up of sand or blockage coming from Hurricane Dorian’s powerful winds.
A spokesperson says ships were just outside the harbor, waiting to get into the ports.
“It really is a safety issue, because one of those vessels, if it hits somethings at the bottom, if you don’t know what’s under there and you think you’re going to be safe and you hit something with a boat, it can cause damage," said Russell Wicke, Spokesperson, Army Corps of Engineers.
The Harbor opened back up with restrictions Thursday night and without restrictions Friday at noon.
