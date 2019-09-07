Savannah State University athlete killed during Dorian evacuation

September 6, 2019 at 11:20 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 11:49 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A North Georgia high school says a recent graduate of their school died in a crash as she was evacuating Savannah ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Lafayette Volleyball Team says Savannah State volleyball player Karissa Tatum was killed in a wreck on I-16. The school is in Walker County, just south of the Tennessee-Georgia border.

The team dedicated Friday night’s victory to Tatum’s memory.

The following was posted to the Lafayette High School Volleyball’s Facebook page, Thursday night:

WTOC is working to learn more about the crash and any plans for classmates to honor Tatum at Savannah State.

