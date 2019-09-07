Savannah State University athlete killed during Dorian evacuation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A North Georgia high school says a recent graduate of their school died in a crash as she was evacuating Savannah ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The Lafayette Volleyball Team says Savannah State volleyball player Karissa Tatum was killed in a wreck on I-16. The school is in Walker County, just south of the Tennessee-Georgia border.
The team dedicated Friday night’s victory to Tatum’s memory.
The following was posted to the Lafayette High School Volleyball’s Facebook page, Thursday night:
WTOC is working to learn more about the crash and any plans for classmates to honor Tatum at Savannah State.
