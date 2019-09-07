St. Helena Island residents recover after Hurricane Dorian

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Hurricane Dorian barreled its way along Florida and grazed Georgia before striking the Carolinas. Now, residents are working to recover from the storm that left some areas untouched, and others with severe property damage.
The Pappalardo family on St. Helena Island says that they have experienced storms come through the area, but nothing quite as bad as Dorian. Their house doesn’t look quite like it used to. Debris and sheetrock litter the floor, insulation is hanging from the ceiling, and parts of their roof decorate the neighbors back yard.
The farmhouse shelters the six Pappalardo’s and over 200 animals. They say that the storm also wiped out all of their animal enclosures.
"The power went out about around 3 o’clock in the morning and we had some wind and about five o’clock,” said Christina Pappalardo. “All of a sudden, it sounded like a freight train coming through the house and my daughter and son-in-law and kids were in their bedroom and their ceiling fan was sucked up out of the ceiling and came crashing back down. Just piece by piece, the roof was taken off. The ceiling fan was he first thing that happened. It went up through the roof and then came crashing back down and it was lucky enough to not hit anybody."
The family says they don’t know how long the cleanup process will take, but they are keeping their spirits high.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.