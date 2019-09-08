Above average heat continues Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday afternoon was a hot one, but there is a little bit of relief in sight! There are a couple very small showers out there, but those are just bringing rain to a neighborhood or two. Temperatures fall into the upper 80s after sunset with mostly clear skies. Overnight, temperatures drop to the mid 70s with areas of patchy fog possible overnight through sunrise.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.18' 11:30PM | 6.57' 4:54AM |1.02' 11:36 PM
Monday will be another above average day, but temperatures will be slightly lower than what we felt this weekend. Highs top out in the lower 90s along I-95 with mid 90s likely for our inland communities. Heat index values will range from 100° to 105° during the afternoon. A few showers will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the early evening. Most of us will miss out on the rain.
Rain chances remain sparse over the next few day with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The combination of a front approaching from the north and tropical moisture from the south will increase our rain chances Friday through the weekend.
Tropics:
There is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. This has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it approaches Puerto Rico midweek.
There is a second tropical wave further east in the Atlantic, still a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance over the next 5 days.
There are no direct threats for the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire, but I encourage you to check back for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
