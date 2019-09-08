Ship tips on its side at the Port of Brunswick

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard is working to help the crew of the Golden Ray after the vessel tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick.
Multiple agencies responded with rescue assets overnight.
The Coast Guard is evacuating crew members off the ship near Fancy Bluff Creek.
According to a maritime traffic map, the Golden Ray, a vehicle carrier, was leaving Brunswick and heading to Baltimore.
All traffic to the port is suspended at this time.
