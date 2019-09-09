Blown transformer causes power outage at Hardeeville campus, students will dismiss early

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A blown transformer has caused a power outage on the Hardeeville campus of the Jasper County School District.
According to the school district, the entire campus has lost power so students were evacuated to one location for safety reasons.
The Hardeeville campus includes Hardeeville Elementary and Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle, according to the district’s website.
Due to lack of power, students will be dismissed early at 1 p.m. and all afterschool activities have been canceled.
Pick up is available, and you must present proper ID for your child to be released as a car rider. Buses will transport students to their homes, and staff will stay until all students are home.
Emergency crews are on site, according to a Facebook post from the school district.
Lunch is still being served.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.