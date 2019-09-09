Body of Georgia Southern PD officer escorted from Savannah to Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The body of a Georgia Southern Police Department officer was escorted back to Statesboro from Memorial Health in Savannah Monday morning.
The department says Officer Tristan C+
lemmons died from injuries he sustained in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week.
Monday’s procession traveled along Interstate 16 west to Georgia Highway 67, and then on to Fair Road, South Main Street, and U.S. Highway 80 to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
