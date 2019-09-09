Consider This: Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Be it from the grace of God or the forces of nature, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry were mostly spared the worst of what Hurricane Dorian had to offer last week.
Despite our good fortunes, Dorian laid waste from the Bahamas, where 45 people are confirmed dead and more than 70,000 people lost their homes, to Canada where powerful winds toppled a construction crane in Nova Scotia.
Last week, as Dorian flirted with our coastline, it became evident that the storm was going to do exactly what the experts - including our WTOC team of meteorologists - said it was going to do, stay far enough to our east to scare us, but not do the damage we’ve seen in the past couple of years from Irma and Matthew.
Given its ultimate path, there are many who are questioning whether there was a need for the mandatory evacuation ordered by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Consider this: Whether you evacuate or not is a personal decision. And while tracking storms and predicting their paths has become much more reliable in the recent years, there are still no guarantees.
A last-minute wobble here or there can truly be the difference between a few limbs and tress down to total devastation.
The actions of Governor Kemp, as well as our local emergency management teams and city leaders were absolutely the right thing to do. And while some didn’t like it, they need to do nothing more than look to our south or north for a glimpse of what might have been.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.