Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-9-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through Tuesday. High pressure dominates our weather through Friday. Rain chances increase this weekend as tropical moisture returns.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible through 7pm. Rain may be heavy and winds may be gusty. Small hail is possible too. Mostly clear overnight, lows 73-77.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 86-95.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for shower and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday through Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40-50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the North Atlantic and is not a threat to land at this time. There are several areas to watch in the southern Atlantic.
A tropical wave east of the Bahamas has a 30% chance for development in the next 5 days. Regardless of development, moisture will move over the southeast by the weekend.
Invest 94-L located a few hundred miles east of Hispaniola has a 20% chance for development I the next 5 days. Computer models generally bring this area to the west.
Showers and storm s coming off the coast of Africa have a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.