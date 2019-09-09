6 Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter to receive Medal of Valor at White House

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The six Dayton police officers who stopped a mass shooting gunman in the city’s Oregon District will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump on Monday, according to multiple reports.
A Dayton Police Department source confirmed the president will present the award to the officers at the White House, according to WHIO-TV.
The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Nine people were killed and 27 more were injured during the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
The six Dayton officers engaged and killed the shooter in less than 30 seconds, preventing what could have been many more deaths, police and city officials have said.
The six officers are, according to WHIO-TV:
- Sgt. William C. Knight, sworn in Feb. 14, 1997
- Officer Brian Rolfes, sworn in April 8, 2016
- Officer Jeremy Campbell, sworn in Aug. 5, 2016
- Officer Vincent Carter, sworn in April 8, 2016
- Officer Ryan Nabel, sworn in April 8, 2016
- Officer David Denlinger, sworn in April 8, 2016
It remains unknown which officer shot and killed the suspected shooter, Connor Betts, 24 of Bellbrook.
Dayton city leaders also honored the officers last week.
Betts wore a mask, bullet-proof vest and hearing protection and brandished a semi-automatic pistol modified with a long barrel and an extended-capacity drum magazine, capable of holding up to 100 rounds, Dayton police officials have said.
Police who regularly patrol the Oregon District on weekends were nearby when the shooting began.
Within 20 seconds, officers fired on Betts as he rapidly proceeded down the sidewalk, shooting at people in front of Ned Peppers Bar.
His gun appeared drawn as he turned toward the bar’s doorway, but police shot him and stopped him just outside the bar.
One of the victims was his own sister: Megan Betts, 22.
The other eight people killed are: Lois Oglesby, 27, Nicholas Cummer, 25, Thomas McNichols, 25, Monica Brickhouse, 39, Derek Fudge, 57, Logan Turner, 30, Saeed Saleh, 38 and Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36.
