Former GS Eagle part of history-making Walker Cup team

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Recent Georgia Southern men’s golf alum Steven Fisk was the Sunday anchor for the winning United States Walker Cup team.
This was the 47th Walker Cup and this U.S. team was the first to win on foreign soil since 2007.
Play began on Saturday and wrapped up Sunday. The Walker Cup is the premier event for amateurs and is made up of 10 players from the U.S. and 10 from Great Britain and Ireland. This year’s cup was played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England. Each of the two competition days features foursomes (alternate-shot) matches in the morning followed by singles matches in the afternoon. On Saturday, there are eight singles matches, while all 10 players from each side compete in singles on Sunday. One full point is awarded for each victory, while a half-point is earned for matches that are all square after 18 holes.
USA leads the series 36-9-1.
Fisk finished his career in Statesboro as NCAA runner-up Sun Belt Golfer of The Year twice, winning six tournaments and a school-record nine victories.
