Former GS Eagle part of history-making Walker Cup team

Play began on Saturday and wrapped up Sunday. The Walker Cup is the premier event for amateurs and is made up of 10 players from the U.S. and 10 from Great Britain and Ireland. This year’s cup was played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England. Each of the two competition days features foursomes (alternate-shot) matches in the morning followed by singles matches in the afternoon. On Saturday, there are eight singles matches, while all 10 players from each side compete in singles on Sunday. One full point is awarded for each victory, while a half-point is earned for matches that are all square after 18 holes.