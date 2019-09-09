Georgia Southern notches first 2019 win against Maine

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles move to 1-1 in the 2019 season, after beating Maine in their home opener at Paulson Stadium Saturday by a final score of 26-18.
Starting quarterback, redshirt junior Shai Werts didn’t even dress out for the game after getting injured at LSU for the season opener. According to the athletic department, Werts is still day-to-day and all X-rays and tests on his right shoulder (his throwing arm) are negative, they are just waiting for the pain to subside.
In Werts’ place, was redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Tomlin who was 4-63 passing and notched his first touchdown with a 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Redshirt sophomore running back Matt LaRoche rushed for 154 yards and his first career touchdown. Redshirt senior kicker Tyler Bass kicked a career-high four field goals to give the Eagles’ the win.
GS out-gained Maine 395-52 on the ground, including 274-13 in the second half.
Next week, the Eagles travel to Minneapolis and TCF Bank Stadium to take on Minnesota in their first meeting against the Golden Gophers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
