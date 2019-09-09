Juvenile suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting on Southside Blvd.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A juvenile suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Beaufort County on Sunday.
The Beaufort Police Department says officers responded to a fight in the area of 2400 Southside Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
The department says this fight was caused by a longtime issue between the two subjects. During the fight, the juvenile victim was shot in the waist area with a modified .22 caliber rifle.
The juvenile suspect was located and arrested at the scene. The suspect is being charged as an adult for attempted murder.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
